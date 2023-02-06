South Dakota Investment Council Buys 400 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014,373 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,048,000 after acquiring an additional 976,188 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.