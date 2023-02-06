South Dakota Investment Council Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after buying an additional 2,076,810 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.8 %

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.28. 1,351,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,907,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Articles

