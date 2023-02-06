South Dakota Investment Council Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $97.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

