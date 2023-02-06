South Dakota Investment Council Has $14.88 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 397.3% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 341,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,451,000 after acquiring an additional 272,804 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $194,165,000 after purchasing an additional 135,926 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NVIDIA by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,435,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $659,870,000 after buying an additional 832,724 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 66,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,926,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,823,660. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $523.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

