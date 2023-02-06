South Dakota Investment Council Has $21.96 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,325 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,990,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,216,056,000 after buying an additional 459,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.42. 2,416,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,162,645. The company has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast



Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

