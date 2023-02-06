South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after buying an additional 237,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in KLA by 1,128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,430,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,165,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $406.85. 177,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,385. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

