South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 264,283 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,458 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,283 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.12% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,050,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,377 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21,017.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,443,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,763 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $20.64. 2,323,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,903,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.23.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

