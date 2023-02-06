South Dakota Investment Council Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.88.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $245.06. The company had a trading volume of 279,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.67 and a 200-day moving average of $257.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 64.08%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

