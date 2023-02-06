SPDR Gold Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 170,284 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the average daily volume of 117,504 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 28,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

GLD traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,146,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.