SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.8% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SPDW traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $31.94. 253,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,629. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

