SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 115,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,883. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $36.03.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
- 2023 Consumer Lending Study – Trends, Statistics, and Forecast
- Here’s the Silver Lining with Snap Stock Earnings Collapse
- Mullen Automotive Stock, The Tide Has Turned
- Is BigBear.ai Stock a Diamond in the Rough?
- Apple: What’s The Post-Earnings Play?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.