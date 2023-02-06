SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Raised by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $41,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 441,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $41.83. 669,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,510. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

