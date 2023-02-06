Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWK. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $173.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.94.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,876,000 after acquiring an additional 578,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after acquiring an additional 59,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,731 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

