Starname Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $541,598.81 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $541,598.81 and $153.64 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starname has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starname is starname.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

