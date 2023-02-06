Status Price Hits $0.0296 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Status has a market cap of $116.76 million and $8.01 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00047641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00225005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,945,884,374 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,945,884,374.3508615 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02927659 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $11,246,520.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

