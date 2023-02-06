Steem Market Cap Reaches $93.74 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $93.74 million and $21.13 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000400 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.06 or 0.00419266 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015637 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00099203 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00722558 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.00584135 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000999 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00190485 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,244,897 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.