Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s 8th Largest Position

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,921,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,304 shares during the quarter. Stellantis comprises 1.6% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.16% of Stellantis worth $58,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Stellantis by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 21.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,709,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,776 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth $34,203,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 179.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,219 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.83) to €19.00 ($20.65) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis Company Profile

NYSE:STLA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,062,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.