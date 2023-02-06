Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Call Options (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 30,946 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 207% compared to the average daily volume of 10,096 call options.
Shares of FFIE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.13. 65,370,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,651,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $7.85.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
