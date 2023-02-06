Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Call Options (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 30,946 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 207% compared to the average daily volume of 10,096 call options.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FFIE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.13. 65,370,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,651,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 688.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

