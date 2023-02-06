Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Blue Apron Call Options (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 29,724 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 104% compared to the typical volume of 14,576 call options.

Blue Apron Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Apron stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.49. 19,981,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,595,965. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -2.80.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.19). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 213.15% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $109.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

In other news, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg sold 96,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $103,757.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,622,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 114,500 shares of company stock worth $121,639 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Blue Apron to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

