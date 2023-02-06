StockNews.com Downgrades Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Navigator Trading Down 0.9 %
NVGS stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. Analysts expect that Navigator will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Navigator Company Profile
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navigator (NVGS)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.