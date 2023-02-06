StockNews.com Downgrades Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Navigator Trading Down 0.9 %

NVGS stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. Analysts expect that Navigator will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navigator Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 288,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 387,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

