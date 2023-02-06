StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ INOD opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $153.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.15. Innodata has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 14.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

About Innodata

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Innodata by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.9% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Innodata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Innodata by 14.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

