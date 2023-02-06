StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Innodata Trading Up 7.9 %
NASDAQ INOD opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $153.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.15. Innodata has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 14.12%.
About Innodata
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.
