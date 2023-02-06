StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sierra Wireless

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth approximately $63,924,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,820,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,199,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.