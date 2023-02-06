StockNews.com Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.58.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $258.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.02. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $356.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

