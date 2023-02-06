Streakk 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $190,247.27 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Streakk has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for about $235.18 or 0.01020631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a total market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $190,247.27 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.00428919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,735.95 or 0.29255627 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00423289 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 228.92203194 USD and is down -8.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $408,590.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.