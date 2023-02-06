Strike (STRK) Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last Week

Strike (STRK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Strike has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $56.49 million and approximately $30.92 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be bought for $15.82 or 0.00068671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.89 or 0.00433532 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,745.19 or 0.29570240 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00427037 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,571,218 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.