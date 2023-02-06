Substratum Reaches Market Cap of $371,456.40 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 49% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $371,456.40 and $69.67 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00047929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029932 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018785 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00223439 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002811 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00065204 USD and is down -22.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $96.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

