Summit Wealth Group LLC Acquires 97,609 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,609 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 12.8% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,378,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,587,000 after acquiring an additional 163,750 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 31,560,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,913,000 after buying an additional 1,342,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $348,189,000. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,379 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DFAC stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $26.20. 327,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,233. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.