Summit Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,918 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

DFAX traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.02. 138,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,853. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

