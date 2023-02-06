Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Position Raised by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 150.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,435 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,117,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,624,000 after purchasing an additional 688,176 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 208,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE SU opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.