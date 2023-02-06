sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $55.65 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 55,911,886 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

