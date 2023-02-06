Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $149.61 million and $17.64 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002659 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00427580 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,655.21 or 0.29164262 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00425640 BTC.
Swipe Coin Profile
Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 553,916,475 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.
Swipe Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars.
