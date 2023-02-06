SWS Partners Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SWS Partners raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.29. 169,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,533. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

