SWS Partners Buys 5,970 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

SWS Partners increased its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,899. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. Scotiabank began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.