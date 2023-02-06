SWS Partners Buys Shares of 18,591 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

SWS Partners bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. SWS Partners owned about 0.06% of Global X MLP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,885. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $44.22.

