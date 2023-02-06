SWS Partners Buys Shares of 51,430 iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 69,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,637. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.24.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

