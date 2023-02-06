SWS Partners Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

SWS Partners cut its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Visteon were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.14.

VC stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.31. 11,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,426. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $162.27.

In other news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

