SWS Partners Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SWS Partners cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 923,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,119,000 after purchasing an additional 164,593 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 104,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Eaton by 2.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 67,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

ETN stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.82. The stock had a trading volume of 103,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,137. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $167.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.72.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

