SWS Partners Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 407,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 5.3% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329,312 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,654 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 262,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,702. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $38.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

