SWS Partners Purchases Shares of 33,366 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SWS Partners purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 33,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,874. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $113.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.51.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

