SWS Partners Raises Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in MP Materials were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 15.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 155.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

MP Materials Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.49. 115,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,861. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

