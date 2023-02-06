Sycale Advisors NY LLC Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,106.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SIVR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.32. 202,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,964. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.