Synapse Hits One Day Volume of $8.58 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Synapse has a market cap of $208.30 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00005013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

