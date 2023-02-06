Synthetix (SNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $72.29 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 21% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $697.39 million and approximately $72.29 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00012119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002704 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00429809 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.96 or 0.29316332 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.00423133 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 313,530,363 coins and its circulating supply is 249,936,205 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
