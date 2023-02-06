Syverson Strege & Co Acquires 800 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.67. 43,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,792. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $50.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62.

