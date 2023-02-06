Syverson Strege & Co Has $107,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Syverson Strege & Co decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Realty Income by 90.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,515. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

