Syverson Strege & Co Has $237,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.57. The stock had a trading volume of 430,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.11. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.