Syverson Strege & Co Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Syverson Strege & Co lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.2 %

DD stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.13. 889,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,157. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.