Syverson Strege & Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,596 shares of company stock worth $72,723,449. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $371.39. The stock had a trading volume of 909,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,013. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.77 and its 200-day moving average is $337.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $357.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.