Syverson Strege & Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $241.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,336. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

