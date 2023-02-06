Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $(4.50)-(4.40) EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,233,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,430. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.83.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Benchmark dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 350,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.